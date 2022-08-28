×

Opinion / Columnists

MICHAEL AVERY: Bring-and-braai approach to duties burns business

SA is in the grip of a regime enslaving individual economic freedoms

28 August 2022 - 17:36

For all the talk of economic reform and celebrating wins in energy, SA remains in the grip of a dirigiste regime, enslaving individual economic freedoms to dogmatic diktats best exemplified by the department of trade, industry & competition’s so-called reciprocal agreements. 

I was facilitating the Steel Masterplan Conference recently where the metaphor of a bring-and-braai emerged describing how we approach tariffs and industrialisation — if one of your mates at a bring-and-braai keeps bringing peanuts while you bring the fillet you are going to let them know. But does it ruin the friendship? Only if you are silent...

