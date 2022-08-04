×

Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Our politicians should revisit those tariff trade-offs

With global fuel and food prices spiking and poor households struggling to survive, it’s certainly time to open up the debate

04 August 2022 - 05:09

It has not been a good couple of weeks for the government’s protectionist policies, and that is no bad thing. First we had SA’s transport and taxi industries protesting against moves to impose antidumping tariffs on tyre imports that would drive up the cost of transport for people and goods.

Then trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel was forced to suspend antidumping duties on chicken that were driving up the cost of a foodstuff that is a staple protein for most poor households in SA...

