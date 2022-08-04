EDITORIAL: Our politicians should revisit those tariff trade-offs

Chinese military exercises near the island get under way on Thursday but better than expected US data has perked up markets
With global fuel and food prices spiking and poor households struggling to survive, it’s certainly time to open up the debate
Toyota remains tops despite its flooded factory, while Chery delivers a surprise
President says perceptions that the step-aside rule is being applied inconsistently must be addressed
Core profit could rise as much as 56% to R75.6bn in the year to end-June, but there are series of hefty non-cash adjustments
Headwinds likely to persist as costs remain elevated, with some easing brought about by Ukraine grain deal
Nedbank gave a guarded upbeat 2022 outlook and capital projects by government also picked up as the economy recovers
UN secretary-general urges governments to ‘tax these excessive profits’ to support the most vulnerable people
Candice Lill in cross-country cycling as well as Victoria van der Merwe and Desiree Levin in the para bowls pairs bag gongs
The 8.0-litre W16 engine has been propelling Bugatti’s hyper sports cars for almost 20 years
It has not been a good couple of weeks for the government’s protectionist policies, and that is no bad thing. First we had SA’s transport and taxi industries protesting against moves to impose antidumping tariffs on tyre imports that would drive up the cost of transport for people and goods.
Then trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel was forced to suspend antidumping duties on chicken that were driving up the cost of a foodstuff that is a staple protein for most poor households in SA...
