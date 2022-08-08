×

National

Pandor calls for waiver of steel tariffs in talks with Blinken

In 2020, SA exported $344.6m worth of steel and US$324m worth of aluminium to the US, according to the UN COMTRADE database on international trade

BL Premium
08 August 2022 - 17:16 Erin Bates

International relations minister Naledi Pandor on Monday urged the US government to waive its four-year-old tariffs on imported metals.

President Donald Trump imposed the Section 232 tariffs that affected SA steel in March 2018, saying the move was aimed at protecting the US steel industry...

BL Premium

