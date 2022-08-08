Pandor calls for waiver of steel tariffs in talks with Blinken

Sentiment remains cautious as a strong US jobs report signals a good chance the Fed will implement another 75 bps rate hike
The SA workforce should look like the people who live in the country, not an enclave of a sensitive minority
In 2020, SA exported $344.6m worth of steel and US$324m worth of aluminium to the US, according to the UN COMTRADE database on international trade
Opposition party says crime has shot up to a record high because little has been done to halt joblessness
The officials were found to have failed in their fiduciary duties due to actions including paying themselves to attend a golf day
Transnet, Telkom and Eskom estimate that thieves and vandals cost them a total of R7bn a year due to metal theft
Cuban officials are accepting international support in their fight to contain a massive fire at a fuel depot that has left at least 77 injured, 17 missing and sparked a mass evacuation from the area.
Every time All Black coach Ian Foster fronts the media, he presents it with denial, not truth and honest appraisal
The interior designer on timeless style and a feminine design sensibility
International relations minister Naledi Pandor on Monday urged the US government to waive its four-year-old tariffs on imported metals.
President Donald Trump imposed the Section 232 tariffs that affected SA steel in March 2018, saying the move was aimed at protecting the US steel industry...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Pandor calls for waiver of steel tariffs in talks with Blinken
In 2020, SA exported $344.6m worth of steel and US$324m worth of aluminium to the US, according to the UN COMTRADE database on international trade
International relations minister Naledi Pandor on Monday urged the US government to waive its four-year-old tariffs on imported metals.
President Donald Trump imposed the Section 232 tariffs that affected SA steel in March 2018, saying the move was aimed at protecting the US steel industry...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.