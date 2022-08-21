×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Economy

Trade ministry’s indecision ‘costs companies and public purse millions’

BL Premium
21 August 2022 - 18:57 Michelle Gumede

Importers are bemoaning the slow pace of decision-making by the trade, industry & competition ministry in customs duty adjustment cases, and they’re calling for transparency and speed in the application process that is stifling planning and future investments.            

This comes as President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration has claimed to be reducing red tape across all departments and driving localisation in a bid to unleash investment and growth...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.