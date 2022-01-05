WATCH | Was the state capture inquiry worth all the time, money and effort?

In this discussion, a contributor and analyst for TimesLIVE, Eusebius McKaiser, is joined by a senior investigative journalist at the Sunday Times, Sabelo Skiti, and advocate Nicole Fritz, director of the Helen Suzman Foundation, to unpack the findings contained in the first report from the state capture inquiry.

The first part of the report was released on Tuesday afternoon. Was the state capture inquiry worth the time, effort and money poured into it or was the inquiry chaired by acting chief justice Raymond Zondo yet another waste of state resources?