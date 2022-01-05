Eusebius on TimesLIVE
WATCH | Was the state capture inquiry worth all the time, money and effort?
The first part of the report was released on Tuesday afternoon
05 January 2022 - 10:30
In this discussion, a contributor and analyst for TimesLIVE, Eusebius McKaiser, is joined by a senior investigative journalist at the Sunday Times, Sabelo Skiti, and advocate Nicole Fritz, director of the Helen Suzman Foundation, to unpack the findings contained in the first report from the state capture inquiry.
The first part of the report was released on Tuesday afternoon. Was the state capture inquiry worth the time, effort and money poured into it or was the inquiry chaired by acting chief justice Raymond Zondo yet another waste of state resources?
