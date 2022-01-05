National

WATCH | Was the state capture inquiry worth all the time, money and effort?

The first part of the report was released on Tuesday afternoon

05 January 2022 - 10:30 Staff Writer

To interact with speakers, leave a comment in the YouTube comments section of this video.

In this discussion, a contributor and analyst for TimesLIVE, Eusebius McKaiser, is joined by a senior investigative journalist at the Sunday Times, Sabelo Skiti, and advocate Nicole Fritz, director of the Helen Suzman Foundation, to unpack the findings contained in the first report from the state capture inquiry.

Was the state capture inquiry worth the time, effort and money poured into it or was the inquiry chaired by acting chief justice Raymond Zondo yet another waste of state resources?

Guptas embarked on ‘calculated strategy’ to siphon money from SOEs, says Zondo

This strategy was starkly apparent in the contracts signed in favour of their media company TNA
4 hours ago

Zondo recommends NPA charge Dudu Myeni for fraud and corruption

The management style and approach of both Myeni and Yakhe Kwinana enabled acts of fraud and corruption to engulf SAA and SAA Technical, Zondo report ...
13 hours ago

Zuma, Moyane played ‘critical role’ in dismantling Sars, Zondo report finds

Among the recommendations are a probe of Bain’s contracts, the amendment of the Sars Act and that former commissioner Tom Moyane be charged with ...
15 hours ago

Zondo recommends the establishment of independent anti-corruption agency

The recommendation forms part of the report handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday.
14 hours ago
