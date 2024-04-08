CARTOON: Insider trading

Tension eased after Israel withdrew more soldiers from southern Gaza and committed to fresh talks on a potential ceasefire
The May elections should be seen as a referendum on ANC governance skills as well as failure of the opposition to make ground
Western Cape judge-president John Hlophe has appealed to the apex court against his impeachment
The party wants the high court to overturn the decision to bar Zuma as a parliamentary candidate
Standard Bank has been appointed to express a view on the fairness and reasonableness of the terms of the offer
Investment bank helps to pour in billions of rand and expects to see more deals on the table
Defined terms and expiry dates can minimise legal and financial complexities when partnerships endnd
Unclear if troops withdrawal will delay long-threatened attack on Rafah
Meanwhile, the Sharks achieved what was expected on Sunday by advancing past Zebre
The science supporting intermittent fasting is growing, though a new study muddies the waters
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
