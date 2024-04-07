Danish port operator takes on Transnet over Durban terminal
AP Moller-Maersk unit challenges contract awarded to International Container Terminal Services
07 April 2024 - 22:51
Danish integrated logistics major AP Moller-Maersk is challenging the lawfulness of the ground-breaking contract awarded by Transnet to International Container Terminal Services (ICTSI) to develop and upgrade Durban Container Terminal (DCT) Pier 2, suggesting that it presented a superior bid.
DCT Pier 2 is the crown jewel in Transnet’s port portfolio. It handles 72% of Durban port’s traffic and 46% of SA’s import and export traffic...
