Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula steps down under a cloud
Resignation is not an indication or admission of guilt, she says
03 April 2024 - 17:31
UPDATED 03 April 2024 - 19:51
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has stepped down as National Assembly speaker but said that her resignation does not imply her admission of guilt in the corruption allegations brought against her.
Mapisa-Nqakula could potentially be charged with 12 counts of corruption and bribery related to her tenure as the minister of defence. She is accused of soliciting more than R4m in bribes in return for government tenders from a former defence department contractor, who has become a witness for the prosecution...
