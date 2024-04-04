Ramaphosa speaks on Mapisa-Nqakula’s arrest
04 April 2024 - 18:43
President Cyril Ramaphosa has stopped short of defending National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula after her resignation on Wednesday and her appearance in court on Thursday on charges of corruption.
“It is what it is and so the processes continues in the way it is unfolding. The former speaker said she wants to resign not because she is guilty, she is doing it to respect parliament. Her level of integrity for our democracy has made her do this, that should be commended and applauded,” Ramaphosa said. ..
