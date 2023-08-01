ALAN WINDE: Global trade and Agoa are needed to grow the economy in SA and Western Cape
The provincial government is not out of bounds when it acts to enable the private sector to create more jobs
During a visit to the US where I led a Western Cape government delegation to put forward our case as to why SA’s renewal in the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) should be secured, I was asked by a reporter: do you not think you are overstepping your authority? My immediate and firm response was “no”.
The constitution grants the executive authority of the Western Cape, and every province, the right to implement national legislation within areas of concurrent national and legislative competence such as trade and tourism. ..
