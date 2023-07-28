EDITORIAL: SA is its own enemy
The government has not helped its Agoa trade pact cause with its stance on Russia’s war on Ukraine
Government documents on the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) suggest our political leaders are turning the issue into a full-on rant about Western hostility to SA. Agoa expires next year, unless the US Congress chooses to extend it. It is essentially a form of development aid that gives preferential access to the US market to more than 30 African countries including SA., which was always an outlier because it is a middle-income country not a poor one.
The US was persuaded to include us; our automotive, fruit and chemicals exports have been big beneficiaries. But SA and its supporters in Congress had to fight hard to be included when the legislation was extended in 2015. The fight will clearly be harder this time — and SA has not helped its cause with its stance on Russia’s war on Ukraine. SA’s claims of nonalignment have not been matched by its deeds and its perceived cosiness with Russia alienated even those in the US Congress who support its cause...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.