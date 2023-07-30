SA's new copyright bills could sink Agoa
Contentious laws could 'substantially lower' protections
30 July 2023 - 08:38
While South Africa pleads its case to retain preferential access to US markets, an intellectual property expert has raised concerns in the US Congress about two contentious South African bills that, if passed by parliament, could see copyright protections substantially lowered.
International Intellectual Property Alliance executive director Kevin Rosenbaum, representing US copyright industries, raised concerns about the Copyright Amendment Bill and the Performers Protection Amendment Bill that South Africa seeks to make law, but which have been flagged as probably unconstitutional. ..
