CARTOON: Final nail in the coffin for COPE?

13 March 2023 - 04:59 Brandan Reynolds
Monday, March 13 2023

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Nehawu strike enters second week as Ramaphosa hosts Tanzanian president

Deputy public protector has given those implicated in the interim report on theft at president’s Phala Phala farm 10 days to respond to findings
12 hours ago

Brand new Tshwane mayor said to be unrehabilitated insolvent

However, Murunwa Makwarela has vowed to fight the insolvency claims against him
5 days ago

COPE councillor Murunwa Makwarela reinstated as Tshwane executive mayor

Tshwane must approve its budget adjustment by the end of the month but has yet to name a new mayor and mayoral committee after the disqualification ...
4 days ago

COPE councillor Murunwa Makwarela elected Tshwane metro executive mayor

Makwarela vows to uphold good governance principles and plans to appoint a team to address the city’s financial crisis
1 week ago

DA-led multiparty coalition committed to ‘keeping ANC out of Tshwane’

The multiparty coalition say it is an important step in stabilising and ensuring the future of the multiparty coalition running SA’s capital city
3 weeks ago
