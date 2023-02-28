COPE councillor Murunwa Makwarela elected Tshwane metro executive mayor

High interest rates and US inflation concerns keep bullion prices in check, despite the pullback in the dollar
Specialist tobacconists call for exemption from a display ban to avoid damaging the economy and driving consumers to illicit tobacco products
Most of the ANC's funding came from Batho Batho Trust (R15m) and United Manganese of Kalahari (R15m)
This is the second resignation in the ANC’s parliamentary caucus as President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle edges closer
Load-shedding cost the high-end food and clothes retailer about R15m a month in adjusted operating profit
Business Day TV speaks to Sindisiwe Mosoeu, infrastructure finance transactor at RMB
Extreme occupational success is more likely driven by family resources or luck than by ability
The rule was lifted at midnight, more than two years after it was first imposed
Race sponsors fancy trainer Glen Kotzen’s budding three-year-old racer
The compelling recipe of a seven-or-eight seat luxury SUV for about R1m remains the same, but with spec tweaks
Newly elected Tshwane executive mayor and erstwhile council speaker Murunwa Makwarela said his administration will uphold good governance principles in addressing the service delivery backlog dogging SA’s capital city.
The city had been without political leadership since DA councillor Randall Williams resigned with immediate effect on February 13. Makwarela, who subsequently tendered his resignation with immediate effect as council speaker, was voted in with 112 votes, beating DA councillor Cilliers Brink who received 101 votes. A total of 213 councillors cast their votes and there were no spoilt ballots...
