Politics

COPE councillor Murunwa Makwarela elected Tshwane metro executive mayor

BL Premium
28 February 2023 - 19:05 Luyolo Mkentane

Newly elected Tshwane executive mayor and erstwhile council speaker Murunwa Makwarela said his administration will uphold good governance principles in addressing the service delivery backlog dogging SA’s capital city.

The city had been without political leadership since DA councillor Randall Williams resigned with immediate effect on February 13. Makwarela, who subsequently tendered his resignation with immediate effect as council speaker, was voted in with 112 votes, beating DA councillor Cilliers Brink who received 101 votes. A total of 213 councillors cast their votes and there were no spoilt ballots...

