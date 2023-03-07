Brand new Tshwane mayor said to be unrehabilitated insolvent

Price support was provided by supply concerns
ActionSA is focusing its energy on attacking the DA, thereby aiding the ANC instead of working with other like-minded parties to unseat it
However, Murunwa Makwarela has vowed to fight the insolvency claims against him
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced new changes to the cabinet including two new ministries this week.
The lender plans to repurchase equity from shareholders holding less than 100 ordinary Nedbank shares over the next 12 months
The decrease in GDP marks the sharpest contraction since the third quarter of 2021, reflecting the effect of load-shedding
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, Editor-at-large for Financial Mail
Visit aims to show the US is committed to keeping a military presence in the country to advise on fight against militants
Men’s field is depleted with Djokovic and Nadal out while women’s No 1 is favoured to win again
Red Bull were so dominant in Formula One's Bahrain season-opener that Mercedes rival George Russell suggested they could win every race this year.
Just days after being elected Tshwane mayor, COPE member Murunwa Makwarela has been “disqualified” from serving as a city councillor, making him ineligible to serve as mayor.
This stems from his insolvency declaration case dating back to 2016.
According to the constitution, an individual who is declared an unrehabilitated insolvent cannot hold public office and so cannot be a member of council.
Makwarela has vowed to fight the insolvency claims against him.
City manager Johann Mettler’s office served Makwarela with a notice to prove he has since been rehabilitated, but it is said he failed to provide any evidence.
Mettler’s office has also written to the provincial office of the IEC in Gauteng, informing it of the vacancy in council arising from Makwarela’s disqualification.
However, Makwarela has come out guns blazing, denying all claims of his insolvency, claiming it is an old case the DA and FF Plus are bringing up now to score cheap political points.
“Perhaps they are wanting to teach me a lesson for switching alliances, because they knew about this old case when I was still in their multiparty coalition and it was never an issue. They even elected me as speaker of council, and it was never a problem. Why did they not raise it when I was with them? They knew,” said the former mayor.
Makwarela confirmed the city manager gave him a deadline to respond to the allegations, which he said he did, but alleged that Mettler “heard none of the responses” that the matter was dealt with and concluded as far back as 2020.
“This matter was handled by the curator, who was a bit difficult to co-operate with my lawyers. We suspect the curator is in cahoots either with the DA or FF Plus. This was classified information — how it came into the public remains a mystery,” said the embattled former mayor.
Makwarela said he was interdicting his removal from office and would let the courts decide.
“I'm one of the top earners in the municipality. I earned a good salary as speaker. This is just the city manager meddling. The real issue is that I am elected as mayor by council, they are bitter,” said Makwarela.
The DA’s Jacqui Uys said the next step was for the city to elect Makwarelas replacement.
“What’s important now is that the city hold an election for a new executive mayor as soon as possible and preferably next week, and for parties in the council to place the city’s stability above self-interested political games and schemes.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Brand new Tshwane mayor said to be unrehabilitated insolvent
However, Murunwa Makwarela has vowed to fight the insolvency claims against him
Just days after being elected Tshwane mayor, COPE member Murunwa Makwarela has been “disqualified” from serving as a city councillor, making him ineligible to serve as mayor.
This stems from his insolvency declaration case dating back to 2016.
According to the constitution, an individual who is declared an unrehabilitated insolvent cannot hold public office and so cannot be a member of council.
Makwarela has vowed to fight the insolvency claims against him.
City manager Johann Mettler’s office served Makwarela with a notice to prove he has since been rehabilitated, but it is said he failed to provide any evidence.
Mettler’s office has also written to the provincial office of the IEC in Gauteng, informing it of the vacancy in council arising from Makwarela’s disqualification.
However, Makwarela has come out guns blazing, denying all claims of his insolvency, claiming it is an old case the DA and FF Plus are bringing up now to score cheap political points.
“Perhaps they are wanting to teach me a lesson for switching alliances, because they knew about this old case when I was still in their multiparty coalition and it was never an issue. They even elected me as speaker of council, and it was never a problem. Why did they not raise it when I was with them? They knew,” said the former mayor.
Makwarela confirmed the city manager gave him a deadline to respond to the allegations, which he said he did, but alleged that Mettler “heard none of the responses” that the matter was dealt with and concluded as far back as 2020.
“This matter was handled by the curator, who was a bit difficult to co-operate with my lawyers. We suspect the curator is in cahoots either with the DA or FF Plus. This was classified information — how it came into the public remains a mystery,” said the embattled former mayor.
Makwarela said he was interdicting his removal from office and would let the courts decide.
“I'm one of the top earners in the municipality. I earned a good salary as speaker. This is just the city manager meddling. The real issue is that I am elected as mayor by council, they are bitter,” said Makwarela.
The DA’s Jacqui Uys said the next step was for the city to elect Makwarelas replacement.
“What’s important now is that the city hold an election for a new executive mayor as soon as possible and preferably next week, and for parties in the council to place the city’s stability above self-interested political games and schemes.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
COPE councillor Murunwa Makwarela elected Tshwane metro executive mayor
NICHOLAS WOODE-SMITH: Only coalitions failing are those where ActionSA and ANC ...
DA’s Cilliers Brink tipped to be the next Tshwane mayor
Tshwane to elect mayor ‘as soon as yesterday’
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.