Tshwane metro crisis deepens as budget deadline approaches

Tshwane must approve its budget adjustment by the end of the month but has yet to name a new mayor and mayoral committee after the disqualification of Murunwa Makwarela

08 March 2023 - 19:30 Luyolo Mkentane

SA’s capital city of Tshwane is rudderless and scrambling to approve its adjustment budget before a National Treasury-imposed deadline of March 31.

The adjustment budget was due to have been approved by the metro’s council at the end of February, but was delayed because there is no executive mayor and mayoral committee...

