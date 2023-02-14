National

DA-led multiparty coalition committed to ‘keeping ANC out of Tshwane’

The multiparty coalition say it is an important step in stabilising and ensuring the future of the multiparty coalition running SA’s capital city

14 February 2023 - 13:49 Luyolo Mkentane

The multiparty coalition running Tshwane on Tuesday welcomed DA mayor Randall Williams’ resignation as executive, saying it is an important step in stabilising and ensuring the future of the multiparty coalition running SA’s capital city.

The parties reaffirmed their commitment to sustain the coalition to ensure it kept the ANC out of the metro...

