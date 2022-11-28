Opinion

CARTOON: Waluś walks

28 November 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Monday, November 28 2022
EDITORIAL: How to deal with the assassin Waluś’s parole

While freeing Chris Hani's murderer appears to be deeply unjust, we should respect the rule of law and abide by the decision
5 days ago

Justice department will examine decision to parole Janusz Waluś

Waluś has been serving a prison term for the 1993 murder of SACP leader Chris Hani
5 days ago

Karma will get you, Chris Hani’s widow tells Zondo

Late struggle icon’s widow Limpho Hani calls chief justice Raymond Zondo’s judgment ’diabolical’
6 days ago

BIG READ: We are living in a war zone

Complex trauma experienced by most South Africans is not only frightening, it makes us sick, and only we ourselves can save us
6 days ago
Friday, November 25 2022
