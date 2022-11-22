Life

BIG READ: We are living in a war zone

Complex trauma experienced by most South Africans is not only frightening, it makes us sick, and only we ourselves can save us

22 November 2022 - 05:10 Mia Pienaar

I am a registered counsellor in private practice in Johannesburg and I also provide psychological services in a specialised field helping survivors of brain injuries to overcome their trauma. I often feel, though, that SA as a whole is a survivor of trauma itself and that it is still struggling to deal with it, mostly because the trauma keeps recurring. The country as a whole needs treatment.

In a country with a high crime rate, acute trauma — a one-off event during which a person experiences a threat to their life — is one of the reasons my business stays afloat in our postpandemic economy. Most people don’t have the money for “talk therapy”, even though it is an investment in their future wellbeing and ability to cope with life. Most people can only prioritise money for counselling when trauma is holding them back from functioning as they know they can. ..

