Investors worry as the number of infections in mainland China increase and some deaths are reported in Beijing at the weekend
The decision will be watched with great interest given the shifts in the global backdrop since the MPC's September meeting
The SIU is investigating the department after it spent R780,000 buying the donkey carts, which were given to villagers in districts near Mahikeng
We do not have leaders … only people masquerading as leaders.
Entertainment conglomerate’s decision wins Wall Street cheers
Despite a weak global economic outlook international tourism appears to be surging
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
Japan is urging people to huddle in a single room when watching television and to refrain from using toilet warmers, to cut power use
Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen score in second half in the Group A clash
Altogether different beast sports modernity and refinement
I am a registered counsellor in private practice in Johannesburg and I also provide psychological services in a specialised field helping survivors of brain injuries to overcome their trauma. I often feel, though, that SA as a whole is a survivor of trauma itself and that it is still struggling to deal with it, mostly because the trauma keeps recurring. The country as a whole needs treatment.
In a country with a high crime rate, acute trauma — a one-off event during which a person experiences a threat to their life — is one of the reasons my business stays afloat in our postpandemic economy. Most people don’t have the money for “talk therapy”, even though it is an investment in their future wellbeing and ability to cope with life. Most people can only prioritise money for counselling when trauma is holding them back from functioning as they know they can. ..
BIG READ: We are living in a war zone
Complex trauma experienced by most South Africans is not only frightening, it makes us sick, and only we ourselves can save us
