Yaounde — A landslide in Cameroon’s capital Yaounde on Sunday killed at least 14 people who were attending a funeral, the region’s governor said.
Dozens of people were attending the funeral on a soccer pitch at the base of a 20m high soil embankment, which collapsed on them, witnesses said.
“The search for other people, or bodies, is still ongoing,” Naseri Paul Bea, governor of Cameroon’s Centre region, told media at the scene.
Yaounde is one of the wettest cities in Africa and is made of dozens of steep, shack-lined hills. Heavy rains have triggered several devastating floods throughout the country this year, weakening infrastructure and displacing thousands.
Reuters
Landslide kills at least 14 in Cameroon capital
