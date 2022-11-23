Coronavirus case numbers in Beijing and Shanghai are steadily rising, prompting authorities to close facilities
While freeing Chris Hani's murderer appears to be deeply unjust, we should respect the rule of law and abide by the decision
The decision to release Janus Waluś, the assassin of SACP leader Chris Hani, was always going to be controversial. But it has finally been made by the highest court in the land — and we are now all duty-bound to respect it and deal with its fallout.
On Monday, the Constitutional Court ruled that the assassin should be released on parole after serving a significant part of his life sentence behind bars. His co-conspirator, right-wing politician Clive Derby-Lewis, who ordered the hit on Hani, was freed years earlier and allowed to die in the company of his family...
EDITORIAL: How to deal with the assassin Waluś’s parole
