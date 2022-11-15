×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

CARTOON: Eskom — net-zero producer

15 November 2022 - 19:28 Brandan Reynolds
Tuesday, November 15 2022
Tuesday, November 15 2022

Spurned renewable energy will take years to help fix SA’s power crisis

‘The current government is doing a lot. I am so happy that they have changed,’ says Lekela CEO Chris Antonopoulos
News
1 day ago

World Bank calls for transparent policies to promote investment in power regeneration

The bank has approved R9.1bn in financing to help SA lower its greenhouse gas emissions
National
1 week ago

Final hurdle cleared for building to begin on two 140MW wind farms

These are the first wind energy deals to reach conclusion since round 4 of the REIPPP in 2018
National
8 hours ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Begging for more to fund just energy transition is no option

Different approach needed, given the scale of need at home and competition from more deserving peers
Opinion
2 days ago

LEON VAN VUUREN: This is how to fix weak ethics compromising Eskom

Sending the right signals to all stakeholders that something is being done to restore the power utility is a crucial first step
Opinion
1 day ago
Monday, November 14 2022
Monday, November 14 2022
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
TOM EATON: Donkeygate sticks around with mulish ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
LETTER: Do away with BEE, and the private sector ...
Opinion / Letters
3.
ANDREW RUSSELL: There is too much at stake for ...
Opinion
4.
LETTER: Twitter rants by Rassie Erasmus will harm ...
Opinion / Letters
5.
JOHN DAVENPORT: Democrats have Trump to thank for ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.