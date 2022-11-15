×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Soccer

Senegal’s Mane out of early World Cup games

Forward was injured playing for Bayern Munich in the run-up to the tournament

15 November 2022 - 19:22 Peter Hall
Senegal’s Sadio Mane. Picture: REUTERS/THAIER AL-SUDANI
Senegal’s Sadio Mane. Picture: REUTERS/THAIER AL-SUDANI

Senegal forward Sadio Mane will miss the first games of the World Cup in Qatar due to injury, a Senegal soccer federation official was quoted as saying by local media on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old striker was named last week in Senegal’s 26-man squad for the World Cup, which starts on Sunday, despite sustaining an injury to his right fibula playing for Bayern Munich in the run-up to the tournament.

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse said Mane, whose decisive penalties secured the Africa Cup of Nations title and World Cup qualification for his country this year, did not require surgery, but hopes of him lining up against the Netherlands on November 21 appear slim.

“We will have to rely on playing the first games without Sadio and win without Sadio because we have 25 players apart from Sadio,” official Abdoulaye Sow said.

“No-one would have wanted it, but that’s what’s happened to us.”

Senegal also face hosts Qatar on November 25 and Ecuador on November 29.

Germany’s defensive leader Antonio Ruediger and attacking midfielder Thomas Mueller will be fit for Germany’s opening match against Japan next week, coach Hansi Flick said on Tuesday.

Both players are nursing injuries as Germany prepare for their World Cup opener and did not train with the squad in Oman on Tuesday.

They will also miss the final warm-up match against Oman on Wednesday.

“Thomas Mueller has now had a bit of a break but trained well in Munich and will continue to do so here,” Flick told a news conference.

Reuters

Broos urges new Bafana players to step up in friendlies

Coach disappointed that so many players are injured ahead of the Mozambique and Angola clashes
Sport
5 hours ago

Cameroon have work cut out in Group G

Brazil take their strongest combination to a Fifa World Cup in many editions at Qatar 2022 and are the bookmakers’ favourites to lift the trophy.
Sport
6 hours ago

MOGAMAD ALLIE: After Qatar, it’s right back to club football as pressure mounts on players

Club managers will be keeping their fingers crossed that their players don’t get injured during the World Cup
Sport
5 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Ruud starts ATP Finals with win over debutant ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Rassie Erasmus attempts to explain his Twitter ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Cricket SA selector Mpitsang disappointed by ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Kommetdieding warns Jet Dark fans he is ready to ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
NEIL MANTHORP: Aussies look nailed on for Test ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Ronaldo accuses Manchester United of betrayal

Sport / Soccer

Man United get their money’s worth with a new gem unearthed

Sport / Soccer

Manchester United leave it late to grab a win against Fulham

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.