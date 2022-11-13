×

Opinion / Columnists

ON THE MONEY

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Begging for more to fund just energy transition is no option

Different approach needed, given the scale of need at home and competition from more deserving peers

13 November 2022 - 20:48 Peter Attard Montalto

Climate finance and SA’s ability to finance the costs involved appear to have become increasingly contorted as evidenced by events at COP27 last week.

The argument goes that as SA is already overindebted there is no room for more debt to fund the just economic transition. But that only serves to confuse and conflate a range of issues...

