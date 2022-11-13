SA investors place their bets on the Fed going easy on its recent aggressive rates hikes and announcing a smaller rise in December
Climate finance and SA’s ability to finance the costs involved appear to have become increasingly contorted as evidenced by events at COP27 last week.
The argument goes that as SA is already overindebted there is no room for more debt to fund the just economic transition. But that only serves to confuse and conflate a range of issues...
ON THE MONEY
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Begging for more to fund just energy transition is no option
Different approach needed, given the scale of need at home and competition from more deserving peers
