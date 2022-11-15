×

National

Final hurdle cleared for building to begin on two 140MW wind farms

These are the first wind energy deals to reach conclusion since round 4 of the REIPPP in 2018

15 November 2022 - 13:41 Denene Erasmus

After successfully achieving financial close last week, two 140MW wind farms that were among the winning bids in the Renewable Independent Power Producer Programme (REIPPP) Bid Window 5 are ready to start construction.

EDF Renewables in SA achieved financial and commercial close on two of the three projects the company will develop under Bid Window 5. When finished, the three wind farms will have a total installed generation capacity of 420MW...

