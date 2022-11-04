×

National

World Bank calls for transparent policies to promote investment in power regeneration

The bank has approved R9.1bn in financing to help SA lower its greenhouse gas emissions

04 November 2022 - 08:34 Denise Mhlanga and Nico Gous
UPDATED 06 November 2022 - 18:37

With ongoing energy constraints, the World Bank has urged SA to promote transparent policies to enable competition and encourage private investment into power generation to improve the financial viability of Eskom.

During a meeting finance minister Enoch Godongwana last week, World Bank president David Malpass said reducing greenhouse gas emissions is a difficult challenge globally, and particularly in SA given the high carbon intensity of the energy sector...

