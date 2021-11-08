Opinion CHRIS HART: It’s time for government to stop believing in magic wands Reality demands that a long, hard and objective look at the current state of the SA economy is required

If the SA government could match the successes of the Harry Potter books and films we might forgive it a bit of fantasising about magic wands.

However, with an economy crippled by Covid-19 and poor levels of GDP growth, and the worst unemployment rate in the world, it is time to realise there are no magic solutions — apart from sounder economic policies...