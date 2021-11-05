PODCAST | Record high petrol prices and SA’s economy

The latest fuel price hikes are the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Koketso Mano, an economist at FNB.

Consumers are under more pressure as fuel prices are now two-thirds higher than they were during the hardest part of the Covid-19 lockdown last year, after the department of mineral resources & energy released the fuel-hike adjustments on Monday.

Mano says the hikes are primarily driven by higher international oil prices and a weaker rand.

