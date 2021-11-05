Economy

Business Day Spotlight

PODCAST | Record high petrol prices and SA’s economy

The latest fuel price hikes are the focus in of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight

05 November 2021 - 14:15 Mudiwa Gavaza
Consumers are under more pressure as fuel prices are now two thirds higher than they were during the hardest part of the Covid-19 lockdown last year. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg
SOUTH AFRICA FUEL Consumers are under more pressure as fuel prices are now two thirds higher than they were during the hardest part of the Covid-19 lockdown last year. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg
Image: Waldo Swiegers

The latest fuel price hikes are the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Koketso Mano, an economist at FNB.

Consumers are under more pressure as fuel prices are now two-thirds higher than they were during the hardest part of the Covid-19 lockdown last year, after the department of mineral resources & energy released the fuel-hike adjustments on Monday.

Mano says the hikes are primarily driven by higher international oil prices and a weaker rand.

Join the discussion: 

The retail inland price of both 93- and 95-octane petrol went up R1.21/l to a record R19.50/l from midnight on Tuesday. The price of diesel rose R1.48/l while the wholesale price of illuminating paraffin rose R1.45/l.

Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI.
Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI.

Mano highlights the risk of inflation carried by the price increases, as fuel is a direct input cost for the movement of goods and services in the economy. Major hikes will likely have a knock-on effect on the general price of goods over time.

Some analysts predict petrol could breach the R20/l mark.

Topics of discussion include: details of the latest fuel price hike in SA; reasons for the increased prices; increasing pressure for SA consumers; the risk of inflation due to increased transport costs; inflation in other parts of the world; how central banks can manage inflationary risk; and other factors holding back SA’s economic recovery.

Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight

Subscribe: iono.fm Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

 Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.

EDITORIAL: Fuel prices make grim reading

Motorists are cash cows for the government and get little in return
Opinion
10 hours ago

AA asks why word of fuel-price hike was delayed till just before polls closed

The energy department released the changes on Monday night instead of the usual last Friday of the month
Economy
1 day ago

PODCAST | Pre-election analysis: the success of party campaigns in Covid-19

Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Dr Sithembile Mbete and Natasha Marrian
Politics
6 days ago

PODCAST | Has digital media killed the radio star?

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Vukile Zondi, MD of GH Media Group.
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
AA asks why word of fuel-price hike was delayed ...
Economy
2.
Treasury updates proposed pension fund rule ...
Economy
3.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Emerging central banks pressed to ...
Economy
4.
Sharp fuel price hike on the cards on Wednesday
Economy
5.
Manufacturing mood sours in October
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.