Economy Manufacturing mood sours in October October’s Absa PMI drop suggests a slowdown in the manufacturing sector’s ‘already weak recovery’ B L Premium

Manufacturing conditions soured in October as a strike in the steel and engineering sector and power cuts by Eskom weighed on business activity.

The latest Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) — a monthly gauge of sentiment in the manufacturing sector — dropped to 53.6 index points from September’s downwardly revised 54.7...