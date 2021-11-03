Economy Treasury updates proposed pension fund rule changes The changes are intended to help SA pension funds invest in infrastructure. B L Premium

A number of new changes to proposed pension fund regulation amendments, including a wider definition of infrastructure and a ban on investing in crypto assets, have been welcomed by one of SA’s leading industry players.

However, concern remains in other areas — notably the overall limits set for infrastructure investments by pension funds — which, according to Futuregrowth Asset Management could result in some retirement funds quickly hitting this cap if investments in both the listed and unlisted space are considered. ..