Treasury updates proposed pension fund rule changes
The changes are intended to help SA pension funds invest in infrastructure.
03 November 2021 - 16:13
A number of new changes to proposed pension fund regulation amendments, including a wider definition of infrastructure and a ban on investing in crypto assets, have been welcomed by one of SA’s leading industry players.
However, concern remains in other areas — notably the overall limits set for infrastructure investments by pension funds — which, according to Futuregrowth Asset Management could result in some retirement funds quickly hitting this cap if investments in both the listed and unlisted space are considered. ..
