PSA to embark on ‘total shutdown’ over demand for higher wages
PSA assistant GM Reuben Maleka says the union is demanding a 7.5% wage increase, while the employer is offering 5%
16 October 2023 - 12:00
Services at government departments and state agencies could be affected when a public service union embarks on a “total shutdown” for above-inflation wage increases on Wednesday.
The Public Service Association (PSA), which represents 80% of about 3,000 staff at the State Information Technology Agency (Sita), said it had issued it with a strike notice on Monday, after wage talks deadlocked...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.