Enoch Godongwana to clarify Treasury’s cost-cutting proposals
Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the cabinet says measures to address the budget shortfall must not badly affect service delivery
14 September 2023 - 13:04
Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said her finance counterpart, Enoch Godongwana, would “shortly issue” guidelines clarifying the “unintended misunderstanding” arising from the cost-containment letter issued on August 31.
“In addition, as part of the in-year performance review of progress in implementation priorities agreed to with ministers, the president and deputy president will meet individual ministers to ensure that fiscal management does not derail the agreed to priorities,” Ntshavheni said during a post-cabinet media briefing on Thursday...
