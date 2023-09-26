Union cries foul after members dismissed by strike-battered Tshwane
Imatu refers dispute over ‘unfair dismissals’ amid violent and illegal wage strike
26 September 2023 - 19:39
The Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union (Imatu) has referred its dispute with the Tshwane metro to the SA Local Government Bargaining Council (SALGBC) after the council’s dismissal of its members.
Nineteen Imatu members were fired by the metro for their alleged involvement in a violent and illegal wage strike that has been raging for the past two months...
