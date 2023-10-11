Pioneer Foods’ Clayville plant hit by strike

Sasko is owned by Pioneer Foods. Picture: SUPPLIED
Pioneer Foods, a subsidiary of US food and beverage giant PepsiCo, faces an indefinite strike at its Clayville plant in Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg, after workers there downed tools over pay increases.
Clement Zulu, the Gauteng organiser of the Agricultural Food and Allied Democratic Workers Union (Afadwu), told Business Day workers had been on strike since Thursday last week to demand an 8% pay rise. The company has offered 6%. Inflation as measured by the consumer price index stood at 4.8% in August up from 4.7% in July.
Pioneer Foods is one of SA’s largest producers and distributors of branded food and beverage products and owns the White Star maize, Ceres juices, and Sasko and Bokomo brands.
It was bought by PepsiCo for $1.7bn in March 2020, one the US group's biggest acquisitions outside its home country.
Zulu said the Clayville plant employed 126 workers and 93 of them are Afadwu members.
“We have deadlocked at 8% and the employer is at 6% on wage increase [demand]. On shift allowance we proposed 15% and the employer made no concession. We proposed a staff shop; the employer made no concession. We proposed a Christmas voucher of R1,000, the employer responded with R465,” Zulu said.
Afadwu also wants Pioneer to pay 100% medical aid contributions “for the whole family, [but] the company is offering 50% for only the employees”.
Asked about the strike’s impact on production, Zulu said: “So far the employer has not managed to produce any of the products for the past week.” The products, he said, included Bokomo cornflakes, Moirs custard, and ProNutro bars.
Mandy Murphy, GM Foods at PepsiCo SA, said the strike has had little impact on production at the site.
“Presently the site is running all the product lines, and it is not true that we have not managed to produce any of our products due to the strike,” she said. “While we cannot disclose details of our contingency plans, we can confirm that the site is in full production and will be able to supply our products to the market.”
Murphy said there have been incidents of harassment and intimidation where “the 20 to 30 employees who are taking part in the strike were attempting to prevent the non-striking workers from going to work”.
“Between October 5 and October 6 the striking employees were consistently in violation of the picketing rules which the parties have agreed to at the CCMA [Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration] on August 15.”
Murphy said Afadwu had accepted the company’s final offer of a 6% pay increase “at our other manufacturing sites except for the Clayville plant”.
In its eighth SA economic outlook report for 2023, auditing firm PwC SA said salaries and wages had increased 4% on average in 2022 compared with an average inflation rate of 6.9%.
“This translates into a 2.9% decline in real (that is, inflation-adjusted) income, meaning a 2.9% decline in household buying power,” PwC said in the report. “In 2023, we expect a 5.2% increase in salaries and wages compared to an average inflation rate forecast at 6.0%. As such, the slowdown in inflation will help ease the decline in consumer buying power.”
