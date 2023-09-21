Safcol workers down tools for higher pay
Fawu union members at state forestry company’s Mpumalanga operations want 8% more
21 September 2023 - 16:53
Disgruntled members of the Food and Allied Workers Union (Fawu) have embarked on a wage strike at SA Forestry Company Limited (Safcol), one of the largest state-owned companies, in support of demands for above-inflation increases.
Safcol, SA’s third largest state-owned enterprise, is involved in the forestry industry with operations in Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal, and in Manica and Sofala provinces of Mozambique. Its stated mandate is to conduct a forestry business including timber harvesting, processing and related activities, both for the domestic and international markets...
