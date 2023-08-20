Transnet privatisation will lead to job losses, say unions
Untu and Satawu say company will reduce workforce after partial privatisation of Durban port
Transnet is likely to reduce its more than 55,000-strong workforce should the state owned logistics company go ahead with the partial privatisation of its flagship Durban container terminal (DCT 2), according to legal opinion obtained by the two biggest unions at the entity.
United National Transport Union (Untu), representing 60% of Transnet's workers, and SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu), say despite Transnet assurances that no jobs will be lost once the Philippines-based multinational port operator takes over operations of the DCT 2, the entity will be forced to implement a section 189 retrenchment process. This is likely to occur after a 12-month period after the conclusion of the transaction between Transnet and International Container Terminal Services Inc (ICTSI). ..
