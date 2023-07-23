Alarm bells over rise in smuggling at Ngqura and Durban ports
Report shows nearly 5,000kg of cocaine was seized in 2021 in SA
Nelson Mandela Bay’s Port of Ngqura has been flagged as one of the ports through which drugs and illicit goods are being peddled. Another SA port that has been flagged as problematic is the Durban harbour.
Transnet National Ports Authority CEO Pepi Silinga spoke out recently about how illicit goods worth R300m-R500m were found at these two SA ports...
