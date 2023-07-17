Transnet breaks new ground in privatisation of SA’s ports
Philippines-based multinational port operator named as an equity partner for joint venture to run flagship Durban container terminal
17 July 2023 - 23:25
SA took a major step towards opening up its ports to private investment, selecting a Philippines-based multinational port operator as an equity partner for the joint venture to run its flagship Durban container terminal.
In a statement on Monday, Transnet announced that international terminal operator, International Container Terminal Services Inc (ICTSI), a R140bn-plus operator straddling six continents, as a partner in the 25-year partnership to also expand Pier 2 of the terminal...
