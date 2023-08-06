East London port expansion could boost SA motor industry
Mercedes-Benz SA and its suppliers contribute about 25% to East London’s economy
06 August 2023 - 19:41
Plans to expand the port of East London would benefit not only Mercedes-Benz SA (MBSA) and its dockside vehicle assembly plant but also provide an alternative outlet for other motor companies fed up with the shortcomings of Durban harbour — the local motor industry’s main import-export hub.
This is according to MBSA joint-CEO Andreas Brand, who said that after years of what even Transnet admits has been “very sluggish” investment, the state transport operator says it is ready to upgrade the Eastern Cape port...
