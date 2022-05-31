National / Labour Tough negotiations lie ahead as unions demand above-inflation increases Many workers are facing tough economic conditions as the costs of transport, food and shelter march higher B L Premium

As the SA economy tries to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, the July social and political unrest and the floods that battered three provinces, workers from across various sectors, including public servants, are demanding above-inflation wage increases to keep up with the rising cost of living.

Employees at the SA Revenue Service (Sars) downed tools on Wednesday in support of their demands for pay hikes of between 11.5% and 12% and have rejected the employer's revised offer of R500m. The unions at the tax agency said the revised offer, which came after an initial wage increase of 0%, only translated to an increase of 1.3% and a one-off cash gratuity of about R3,000...