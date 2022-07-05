Eskom says unaffordable deal will add R1bn to wage bill
Increase of 7% signed with unions is ahead of the expected inflation rate
05 July 2022 - 14:20
UPDATED 05 July 2022 - 23:23
Union leaders have signed a 7% across-the-board wage deal with Eskom, adding R1bn-plus to the salary bill of the cash-strapped state-owned company and ending a week-long wildcat strike that deepened SA’s electricity supply crisis.
The pay hike agreement, which is above the headline inflation rate of 5.9% forecast by the Reserve Bank for 2022, will also see about 28,374 Eskom employees in the bargaining unit getting a R400 increase in the housing allowance...
