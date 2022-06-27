National / Labour Eskom’s biggest unions distance themselves from illegal strike But while Numsa and Num say they are not behind the unprotected strike, they say they understand the workers’ struggles B L Premium

The two largest unions at Eskom have distanced themselves from the crippling illegal industrial action that resulted in the troubled power utility ramping up load-shedding at the weekend.

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), which represent most of Eskom’s workforce of about 42,300 workers, told Business Day on Monday they were not behind the unprotected strike, but gave tacit approval for it, saying they understood the workers’ struggles...