Economists raise alarm over Constitutional Court ruling on ‘scab’ labour

19 April 2023 - 20:35 Tauriq Moosa and Luyolo Mkentane
Economists have warned that a Constitutional Court judgment on replacement labour during a strike could have far-reaching consequences for SA and discourage new investments.

The Constitutional Court ruled on Tuesday that employers may not use “scab labour” during a lockout while workers are on strike. The unanimous judgment, written by judge Owen Rogers, held that strikes are constitutionally protected while employers’ right to lockouts is not...

