×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National / Labour

Numsa considers revised 7.5% offer from motor sector bosses

The sector’s employees include those who work at petrol stations, car dealerships and auto parts assembly

BL Premium
24 October 2022 - 17:35 Luyolo Mkentane

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) said it is considering a revised offer from motor sector employers that could see workers receiving increases of between 5% and 7.5% over three years.

Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim said in a statement it had received a revised wage offer from the Retail Motor Industry Organisation (RMI) on Friday, which it had taken to its members for a mandate...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.