Unions in the retail motor industry are frustrated over employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi’s “delay” in gazetting a collective wage agreement signed by parties, following protracted wage talks and a labour dispute that almost led to wide-scale industrial action.
The three-year wage deal was signed by the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), the Motor Industry Staff Association, the Retail Motor Industry Organisation (RMI), and Fuel Retailers Association (FRA) at the Motor Industry Bargaining Council (Mibco) in November...
Motor sector unions furious about Nxesi’s ‘delay’ in gazetting wage-hike deal
The collective wage deal only becomes binding on parties after Thulas Nxesi publishes it in the Government Gazette
BL Premium
