Labour court interdicts Numsa’s strike at Macsteel

Continued progress on sustainability, digitalisation and financial inclusion will be crucial to improving Africa’s appeal and access to investors
Unemployment, rising crime, infrastructure collapse, greylisting and the NPA is missing in action
The union and Macsteel are at odds over whether the company withdrew benefits unilaterally
Party files motion of no confidence in Tania Campbell two weeks after voting out Joburg mayor Mpho Phahatse
Expectations of quick profit stymied by long-term nature of the industry
SA’s mining industry has faced various challenges in 2022, including load-shedding and strikes in the sector
The private sector needs to fill the gaps left by a failing state, says resources expert
Infowars founder Alex Jones pushed false theory that the 2012 school mass shooting was a hoax
Left-back calls for help for both Amakhosi strikers
Wings have always been a definitive statement about a vehicle’s handling dynamics while offering a visual punch. Phuti Mpyane discusses five of his favourites
Employees at Macsteel are expected back at work on Friday after the steel merchandiser and distributor successfully applied for a court order to interdict strike action by the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) that was expected to get under way from Thursday.
Macsteel CEO Mike Benfield welcomed the ruling and denied that changes had been made to workers’ conditions of employment. “Macsteel welcomes the labour court of SA’s decision to interdict Numsa’s intended protest action as unprotected and unlawful. Numsa are interdicted and restrained from engaging in unprotected and unlawful industrial action including instigating, inciting, intimidation or harassment and interfering or blocking entry and exit of employees, customers and service providers at the business of Macsteel,” he said...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Labour court interdicts Numsa’s strike at Macsteel
The union and Macsteel are at odds over whether the company withdrew benefits unilaterally
Employees at Macsteel are expected back at work on Friday after the steel merchandiser and distributor successfully applied for a court order to interdict strike action by the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) that was expected to get under way from Thursday.
Macsteel CEO Mike Benfield welcomed the ruling and denied that changes had been made to workers’ conditions of employment. “Macsteel welcomes the labour court of SA’s decision to interdict Numsa’s intended protest action as unprotected and unlawful. Numsa are interdicted and restrained from engaging in unprotected and unlawful industrial action including instigating, inciting, intimidation or harassment and interfering or blocking entry and exit of employees, customers and service providers at the business of Macsteel,” he said...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.