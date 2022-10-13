×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National / Labour

Labour court interdicts Numsa’s strike at Macsteel

The union and Macsteel are at odds over whether the company withdrew benefits unilaterally

BL Premium
13 October 2022 - 16:57 Luyolo Mkentane

Employees at Macsteel are expected back at work on Friday after the steel merchandiser and distributor successfully applied for a court order to interdict strike action by the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) that was expected to get under way from Thursday.

Macsteel CEO Mike Benfield welcomed the ruling and denied that changes had been made to workers’ conditions of employment. “Macsteel welcomes the labour court of SA’s decision to interdict Numsa’s intended protest action as unprotected and unlawful. Numsa are interdicted and restrained from engaging in unprotected and unlawful industrial action including instigating, inciting, intimidation or harassment and interfering or blocking entry and exit of employees, customers and service providers at the business of Macsteel,” he said...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.