Two employer associations in the multibillion rand steel industry are considering approaching the Constitutional Court after the Labour Appeal Court rejected their application to appeal a multi-term wage deal being extended to the entire sector.
The National Employers Association of SA (Neasa) and the SA Engineers and Founders Association (Saefa) had sought to appeal a labour court ruling that upheld a 2021 agreement between the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (Seifsa) and the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) for workers to get annual increases of 6% until the end of end 2024...
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Appeal Court rejects steel sector employers’ bid to interdict wage deal
Neasa and Saefa consider approaching the Constitutional Court after losing in their bid to be excluded from a pay deal between the industry’s main employer body and Numsa
