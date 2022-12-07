National / Labour

Appeal Court rejects steel sector employers’ bid to interdict wage deal

Neasa and Saefa consider approaching the Constitutional Court after losing in their bid to be excluded from a pay deal between the industry’s main employer body and Numsa

07 December 2022 - 18:26 Luyolo Mkentane

Two employer associations in the multibillion rand steel industry are considering approaching the Constitutional Court after the Labour Appeal Court rejected their application to appeal a multi-term wage deal being extended to the entire sector.

The National Employers Association of SA (Neasa) and the SA Engineers and Founders Association (Saefa) had sought to appeal a labour court ruling that upheld a 2021 agreement between the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (Seifsa) and the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) for workers to get annual increases of 6% until the end of end 2024...

