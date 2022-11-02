×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National / Labour

MINING

Unions decry plan to cut 2,000 jobs at Sibanye

Sibanye points finger at Eskom and operational challenges as it prepares for retrenchments

BL Premium
02 November 2022 - 05:08 Luyolo Mkentane

Unions have decried the proposed retrenchment process by the world’s largest platinum producer, Sibanye-Stillwater, saying the nearly 2,000 affected employees risk facing a “black Christmas” if it goes ahead.

Sibanye blamed Eskom’s load-shedding, inflation-beating increases and operational challenges for its decision, which it said was not made “lightly”...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.