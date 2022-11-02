Spot gold was up 0.2%, gold futures gained 0.3% while the dollar index dipped 0.2%
The usual divergence between policy and reality will be worse this year at COP27
Majority of inputs reject proposed reforms to Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill
ANC says it has EFF support to vote in its candidate after the DA’s Tania Campbell was ousted last week
In its interim results, the pharmacy chain made no mention of a letter from its CEO placing a moratorium on employing white people
Power cuts and a strike at Transnet prevented a stronger recovery, PMI survey says
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
Israel’s longest-serving premier secures a narrow majority, early results show
SA legend backs team as contenders for trophy, though this may not have been realised before the tournamentt
A younger screen-addicted generation could turn the institution into one-time arbiters with little relevance
Unions have decried the proposed retrenchment process by the world’s largest platinum producer, Sibanye-Stillwater, saying the nearly 2,000 affected employees risk facing a “black Christmas” if it goes ahead.
Sibanye blamed Eskom’s load-shedding, inflation-beating increases and operational challenges for its decision, which it said was not made “lightly”...
MINING
Unions decry plan to cut 2,000 jobs at Sibanye
Sibanye points finger at Eskom and operational challenges as it prepares for retrenchments
