Thursday, October 6 2022
SA’s ability to work with both Western and Eastern countries is a “distinct advantage” for local mining companies as commodity producers look to step up production of “green” metals, according to Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman.
“SA is seen as going down the middle road. We believe this will give us a competitive edge as we go into battery metals” which are in growing demand as the world moves away from fossil fuels, Froneman told delegates attending The Joburg Indaba, a mining conference in the city, on Wednesday...
SA still holds ‘distinct advantage’ for miners, says Sibanye-Stillwater boss
SA’s good relations with Western and Eastern countries gives local miners an edge, Neal Froneman tells Joburg Indaba
