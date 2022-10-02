×

Companies / Mining

Sibanye-Stillwater strikes wage deals with two unions but deadlocks with Amcu

Workers to get fixed average yearly pay rises of 6% and more for three years and CPI-linked hikes in years four and five

02 October 2022 - 18:17 Michelle Gumede

Sibanye-Stillwater has struck a wage deal with the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the United Association of SA (UASA), but was snubbed by the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), which declared a dispute.

Sibanye was the only platinum group metal (PGM) group still to sign a wage deal after Anglo American Platinum, Impala Platinum and Northam concluded deals in recent months...

